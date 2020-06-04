All apartments in Fort Worth
6920 Millwood Street

Location

6920 Millwood Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
game room
parking
garage
Move in ready home! Fresh paint & new carpet in master bedroom. Open living area to the breakfast nook & kitchen, featuring granite counters, gas cooking, fridge & more. Formal dining room, tile & wood flooring in the living areas downstairs, rounded corners, 2in blinds, half bath & large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower & dual sinks complete the first level. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & 2 full bath plus a large game room. Plenty of closet space throughout. Large yard with a covered patio, custom bricked front porch, sprinkler system. Home is also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Millwood Street have any available units?
6920 Millwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Millwood Street have?
Some of 6920 Millwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Millwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Millwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Millwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Millwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6920 Millwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Millwood Street offers parking.
Does 6920 Millwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Millwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Millwood Street have a pool?
No, 6920 Millwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Millwood Street have accessible units?
No, 6920 Millwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Millwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 Millwood Street has units with dishwashers.

