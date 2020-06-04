6920 Millwood Street

Amenities

Move in ready home! Fresh paint & new carpet in master bedroom. Open living area to the breakfast nook & kitchen, featuring granite counters, gas cooking, fridge & more. Formal dining room, tile & wood flooring in the living areas downstairs, rounded corners, 2in blinds, half bath & large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower & dual sinks complete the first level. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & 2 full bath plus a large game room. Plenty of closet space throughout. Large yard with a covered patio, custom bricked front porch, sprinkler system. Home is also for sale!