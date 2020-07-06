All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 20 2019

6913 Mccracken Court

6913 Mccracken Court · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Mccracken Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
WOW! Incredible two-story home offering everything you want and MORE! Stunning vaulted ceilings, grand staircase with open walkway between the formal dining and living room, two way fireplace and gorgeous ceramic tile. The gourmet kitchen is every chefs dream, featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dark espresso cabinetry and tile back splash. Master suite is located on the first floor with access to the back yard and a beautiful recessed ceiling. All guest bedrooms are located on the second story, surrounding the spacious game room with amazing natural light from the large windows. This home will not last long! Come view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Mccracken Court have any available units?
6913 Mccracken Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Mccracken Court have?
Some of 6913 Mccracken Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Mccracken Court currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Mccracken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Mccracken Court pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Mccracken Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6913 Mccracken Court offer parking?
No, 6913 Mccracken Court does not offer parking.
Does 6913 Mccracken Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Mccracken Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Mccracken Court have a pool?
No, 6913 Mccracken Court does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Mccracken Court have accessible units?
No, 6913 Mccracken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Mccracken Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Mccracken Court has units with dishwashers.

