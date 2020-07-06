6913 Mccracken Court

Amenities

WOW! Incredible two-story home offering everything you want and MORE! Stunning vaulted ceilings, grand staircase with open walkway between the formal dining and living room, two way fireplace and gorgeous ceramic tile. The gourmet kitchen is every chefs dream, featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dark espresso cabinetry and tile back splash. Master suite is located on the first floor with access to the back yard and a beautiful recessed ceiling. All guest bedrooms are located on the second story, surrounding the spacious game room with amazing natural light from the large windows. This home will not last long! Come view today!