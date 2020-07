Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVEIN SPECIAL: $200 MOVE IN CREDIT! Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House in Quiet Area! Convenient Location to New shopping, restaurants, schools and Loop 820 for Easy commutes anywhere in Ft. Worth. Near Eagle Mountain Lake and down the street from Lake Worth. Plus minutes from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Minutes from Downtown Ft. Worth a plus! Located on quiet street. Spacious front porch and bedrooms plus mature trees in spacious backyard.