Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6905 Westglen Drive

6905 Westglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Westglen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, FWISD! New desirable vinyl plank floors, neutral colors, open layout, near parks, lakes and restaurants! Spacious 19x16 family room has a classic brick fireplace and opens to the dining area and nice kitchen with breakfast bar, ample storage and views to the family room. Large 17x12 master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with an additional vanity - great little make-up area! Nice sized secondaries, extra storage in the utility area and a large backyard with open patio. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Westglen Drive have any available units?
6905 Westglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Westglen Drive have?
Some of 6905 Westglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Westglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Westglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Westglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Westglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Westglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Westglen Drive offers parking.
Does 6905 Westglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Westglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Westglen Drive have a pool?
No, 6905 Westglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Westglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Westglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Westglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Westglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
