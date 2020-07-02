6905 Westglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, FWISD! New desirable vinyl plank floors, neutral colors, open layout, near parks, lakes and restaurants! Spacious 19x16 family room has a classic brick fireplace and opens to the dining area and nice kitchen with breakfast bar, ample storage and views to the family room. Large 17x12 master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with an additional vanity - great little make-up area! Nice sized secondaries, extra storage in the utility area and a large backyard with open patio. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.