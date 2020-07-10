All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6904 Legato Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A perfect place to call home with a secluded, covered front porch walkway, surrounded by mature trees & landscaping! Enter to your large living room, open to the kitchen, with dark wood-look laminate floors & crown molding throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of storage & cabinet space, as well as a sliding back door (with dog door built in) bringing in natural light while you enjoy meals in your breakfast area. Upstairs you'll find an over-sized master with a framed window seat & adjoining bathroom. Use the landing area with bamboo floors as office space, a game room, or 2nd living room. Relax on your covered back patio, making memories while grilling out this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Legato Lane have any available units?
6904 Legato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Legato Lane have?
Some of 6904 Legato Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Legato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Legato Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Legato Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Legato Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Legato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Legato Lane offers parking.
Does 6904 Legato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Legato Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Legato Lane have a pool?
No, 6904 Legato Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Legato Lane have accessible units?
No, 6904 Legato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Legato Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Legato Lane has units with dishwashers.

