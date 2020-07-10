6904 Legato Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill garage

A perfect place to call home with a secluded, covered front porch walkway, surrounded by mature trees & landscaping! Enter to your large living room, open to the kitchen, with dark wood-look laminate floors & crown molding throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tons of storage & cabinet space, as well as a sliding back door (with dog door built in) bringing in natural light while you enjoy meals in your breakfast area. Upstairs you'll find an over-sized master with a framed window seat & adjoining bathroom. Use the landing area with bamboo floors as office space, a game room, or 2nd living room. Relax on your covered back patio, making memories while grilling out this summer!