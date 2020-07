Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon! Sign up to be notified once property is available for showings. Welcome to your home. You will love the hardwood floors in bedrooms and living area (no carpet). The layout makes this home feel bigger than it is. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, one car garage a nice patio and yard.

Quick access to shopping, the I-820 loop but in a quiet and established neighborhood. Keller ISD. Security Deposit $1,250, application fee $35 per adult.



Move-in ready. Please contact us to schedule a showing