Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated playground fireplace

Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and backslash. Well maintained four bedroom and two bath home in much desired Parkview Hills. House features open floor plan, lovely dining room and living room. Wood like floor in all common area. Master bedroom facing back yard with extra privacy. Nearby park with greenbelts, hike and bike trails playground and more.

Credit at least 620, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.