6805 Laurel Valley Drive

Amenities

Built by Fred Parker and one of the original street of dreams homes, this magnificent 3 story estate has much to offer, including 6 bedrooms and 8.1 baths! 3 grand living spaces and 5 fireplaces! The kitchen features a built-in refrigerator, freezer and granite counter tops. The game room and media room are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. With an elevator and multiple staircases the 3 floors are easy and provide privacy. Mira Vista is a gated and guarded golf course community, with nearby access to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals and so much more! This is a must see!! Located on 6th Green of Mira Vista Championship Golf Course.