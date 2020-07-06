All apartments in Fort Worth
6805 Laurel Valley Drive
6805 Laurel Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mira Vista

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
elevator
game room
parking
pool
media room
Built by Fred Parker and one of the original street of dreams homes, this magnificent 3 story estate has much to offer, including 6 bedrooms and 8.1 baths! 3 grand living spaces and 5 fireplaces! The kitchen features a built-in refrigerator, freezer and granite counter tops. The game room and media room are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. With an elevator and multiple staircases the 3 floors are easy and provide privacy. Mira Vista is a gated and guarded golf course community, with nearby access to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals and so much more! This is a must see!! Located on 6th Green of Mira Vista Championship Golf Course.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have any available units?
6805 Laurel Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have?
Some of 6805 Laurel Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Laurel Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Laurel Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Laurel Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Laurel Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Laurel Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

