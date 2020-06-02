All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:47 PM

6800 Terbet Court

6800 Terbet Court · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Terbet Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Single Family Home in a perfect Cul de sac Located in East Ft Worth. It offers 2 Large Living Areas and 10’ Ceilings. The master bedroom is a perfect retreat where a large bathroom has a garden tub and separated shower. A huge Walk-in master closet makes organizing an easy task. 2nd living area which is the large family room with a cozy fireplace where you can spend quality time with your loved ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Terbet Court have any available units?
6800 Terbet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Terbet Court have?
Some of 6800 Terbet Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Terbet Court currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Terbet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Terbet Court pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Terbet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6800 Terbet Court offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court offers parking.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Terbet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have a pool?
No, 6800 Terbet Court does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have accessible units?
No, 6800 Terbet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court has units with dishwashers.

