6800 Terbet Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Harmony Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Single Family Home in a perfect Cul de sac Located in East Ft Worth. It offers 2 Large Living Areas and 10’ Ceilings. The master bedroom is a perfect retreat where a large bathroom has a garden tub and separated shower. A huge Walk-in master closet makes organizing an easy task. 2nd living area which is the large family room with a cozy fireplace where you can spend quality time with your loved ones.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6800 Terbet Court have any available units?
6800 Terbet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Terbet Court have?
Some of 6800 Terbet Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Terbet Court currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Terbet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.