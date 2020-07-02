All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

6750 Trail Lake Drive

6750 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6750 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great property with wide open floor plan in living/kitchen area. The u shaped kitchen is wide open to both dining area and the family area, perfect for entertaining! Oversized living room to accomodate large furniture. Built ins in the living room. Throughout the house you have luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath. With one additional bedroom and full bathroom in the hall. Attached carport off side entry door.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
6750 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6750 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6750 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6750 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6750 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6750 Trail Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6750 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

