6750 Trail Lake Drive

Great property with wide open floor plan in living/kitchen area. The u shaped kitchen is wide open to both dining area and the family area, perfect for entertaining! Oversized living room to accomodate large furniture. Built ins in the living room. Throughout the house you have luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath. With one additional bedroom and full bathroom in the hall. Attached carport off side entry door.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.