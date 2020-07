Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex located off Alta Mesa in SW FTW. This duplex offers new vinyl plank hard surface flooring, new paint, split bedrooms for privacy. Move in ready. If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

I look forward to working with you.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.