Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:15 PM

6603 Bob Hanger Street

6603 Bob Hanger Street · No Longer Available
Location

6603 Bob Hanger Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Crest Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This is a move-in ready home, equipped with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a spacious living area and a large fenced in yard! It has a two-car garage attached and an extra detached room; could be used as a kids playroom, office or gym. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs. Contact us for our Pet Policy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have any available units?
6603 Bob Hanger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6603 Bob Hanger Street currently offering any rent specials?
6603 Bob Hanger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 Bob Hanger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6603 Bob Hanger Street is pet friendly.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street offer parking?
Yes, 6603 Bob Hanger Street offers parking.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6603 Bob Hanger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have a pool?
No, 6603 Bob Hanger Street does not have a pool.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have accessible units?
No, 6603 Bob Hanger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6603 Bob Hanger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6603 Bob Hanger Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6603 Bob Hanger Street does not have units with air conditioning.

