6603 Bob Hanger Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

This is a move-in ready home, equipped with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a spacious living area and a large fenced in yard! It has a two-car garage attached and an extra detached room; could be used as a kids playroom, office or gym. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs. Contact us for our Pet Policy.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.