Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

6516 Hickock Drive

6516 Hickock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6516 Hickock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Cozy and nice 2 story condo with designer colors throughout!! 2 large master suites upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, a half bathroom is downstairs. 2 living area downstairs with a nice wet bar. Detached 1 car garage and 1 car carport comes with this condo!! Granite counter top in kitchen and all bathrooms. Community has a nice private pool to relax in during these hot summer days and a a club house! Home Owners Association covers water and trash bill!! Convenient location to university and all shopping and amenities in Fort Worth. Owner pays HOA fee. Tenants only pay the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Hickock Drive have any available units?
6516 Hickock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Hickock Drive have?
Some of 6516 Hickock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Hickock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Hickock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Hickock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6516 Hickock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6516 Hickock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Hickock Drive offers parking.
Does 6516 Hickock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 Hickock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Hickock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6516 Hickock Drive has a pool.
Does 6516 Hickock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6516 Hickock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Hickock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 Hickock Drive has units with dishwashers.

