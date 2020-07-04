6516 Hickock Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Cozy and nice 2 story condo with designer colors throughout!! 2 large master suites upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, a half bathroom is downstairs. 2 living area downstairs with a nice wet bar. Detached 1 car garage and 1 car carport comes with this condo!! Granite counter top in kitchen and all bathrooms. Community has a nice private pool to relax in during these hot summer days and a a club house! Home Owners Association covers water and trash bill!! Convenient location to university and all shopping and amenities in Fort Worth. Owner pays HOA fee. Tenants only pay the rent.