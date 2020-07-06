All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:12 PM

6481 Payton Drive

6481 Payton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6481 Payton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This roomy 3 bedroom home in the Alexandra Meadows addition of west Fort Worth has new vinyl plank flooring in the living room, fresh paint and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. This home features a large living room with fireplace and an open kitchen with dining area. The roomy master suite features and attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The 2 guest bedrooms are also roomy with ample closet space. The home sits on a corner lot and the backyard features a small uncovered patio. There is a park across the street and the HOA's pool is nearby. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with $400 deposit. Home is close to Eagle Mountain Saginaw schools along with the shopping and dining at I35 and Western Center.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 Payton Drive have any available units?
6481 Payton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6481 Payton Drive have?
Some of 6481 Payton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6481 Payton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6481 Payton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 Payton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6481 Payton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6481 Payton Drive offer parking?
No, 6481 Payton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6481 Payton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 Payton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 Payton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6481 Payton Drive has a pool.
Does 6481 Payton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6481 Payton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 Payton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 Payton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

