6481 Payton Drive

This roomy 3 bedroom home in the Alexandra Meadows addition of west Fort Worth has new vinyl plank flooring in the living room, fresh paint and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms. This home features a large living room with fireplace and an open kitchen with dining area. The roomy master suite features and attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The 2 guest bedrooms are also roomy with ample closet space. The home sits on a corner lot and the backyard features a small uncovered patio. There is a park across the street and the HOA's pool is nearby. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with $400 deposit. Home is close to Eagle Mountain Saginaw schools along with the shopping and dining at I35 and Western Center.

