6436 Bay Lake Drive Available 06/05/20 Super nice 3-2-2 Brick Home! Must see to appreciate! - Open floor plan with lots of light, large kitchen with many cabinets and designer bar, GE oven range microwave, GE smooth-top Range with self-clean oven, dishwasher, disposal. Side by side refrigerator. custom 2 inch wood blinds throughout home, ceiling fans, fireplace, designer paint, carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile and wood laminate complete flooring. Security System, garage opener, fenced yard.



(RLNE4126206)