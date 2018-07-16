All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

6436 Bay Lake Drive

6436 Bay Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6436 Bay Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6436 Bay Lake Drive Available 06/05/20 Super nice 3-2-2 Brick Home! Must see to appreciate! - Open floor plan with lots of light, large kitchen with many cabinets and designer bar, GE oven range microwave, GE smooth-top Range with self-clean oven, dishwasher, disposal. Side by side refrigerator. custom 2 inch wood blinds throughout home, ceiling fans, fireplace, designer paint, carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile and wood laminate complete flooring. Security System, garage opener, fenced yard.

(RLNE4126206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have any available units?
6436 Bay Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have?
Some of 6436 Bay Lake Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 Bay Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Bay Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Bay Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6436 Bay Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6436 Bay Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Bay Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6436 Bay Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6436 Bay Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Bay Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6436 Bay Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

