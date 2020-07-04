6425 Garland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage

Available 02/28/20 Pet Friendly Home in Ridglea North

This beautiful home sits on a huge shaded lot in the desirable Ridglea North neighborhood. The home was extensively remodeled in 2019l, so you'll be able to enjoy a clean, updated home in this wonderful neighborhood. It features 2 large bedrooms with many built ins and ample display space. All of the floors are either hardwood or tile for easy upkeep and cleanliness. It even includes a garage with plenty of room for your car and extra storage. A washer and dryer can be included for a small extra fee. Updated inside pictures will be posted in late February. The kitchen has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and boasts a nice view of the spacious yard. Speaking of the yard, you'll have plenty of room to enjoy being outside. There are mature trees all over the lot. There is even an outdoor built in BBQ grill that will be perfect for your outdoor feasts. Your 4 legged friends will love having their room to run.. They'll also beg you to take the short walk to Berney Park, or a quick drive to ZBones dog park. The location is convenient to everything. You'll be just minutes away from downtown, TCU, the Museum district, Naval Air Station JRB, and UNT Health Science Center. This charming house will be available in late February. Feel free to call, text, or email for questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5083808)