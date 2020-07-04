All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:50 AM

6425 Garland Ave

6425 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Garland Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 02/28/20 Pet Friendly Home in Ridglea North
This beautiful home sits on a huge shaded lot in the desirable Ridglea North neighborhood. The home was extensively remodeled in 2019l, so you'll be able to enjoy a clean, updated home in this wonderful neighborhood. It features 2 large bedrooms with many built ins and ample display space. All of the floors are either hardwood or tile for easy upkeep and cleanliness. It even includes a garage with plenty of room for your car and extra storage. A washer and dryer can be included for a small extra fee. Updated inside pictures will be posted in late February. The kitchen has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and boasts a nice view of the spacious yard. Speaking of the yard, you'll have plenty of room to enjoy being outside. There are mature trees all over the lot. There is even an outdoor built in BBQ grill that will be perfect for your outdoor feasts. Your 4 legged friends will love having their room to run.. They'll also beg you to take the short walk to Berney Park, or a quick drive to ZBones dog park. The location is convenient to everything. You'll be just minutes away from downtown, TCU, the Museum district, Naval Air Station JRB, and UNT Health Science Center. This charming house will be available in late February. Feel free to call, text, or email for questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5083808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Garland Ave have any available units?
6425 Garland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Garland Ave have?
Some of 6425 Garland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Garland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Garland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Garland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Garland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Garland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Garland Ave offers parking.
Does 6425 Garland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 Garland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Garland Ave have a pool?
No, 6425 Garland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Garland Ave have accessible units?
No, 6425 Garland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Garland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Garland Ave has units with dishwashers.

