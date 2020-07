Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New home, Just completed in 2019. This beautiful, well layed-out 3 Bedrooms home with a study is everybody's dream home. Wood floor throughou,t from entry way to the living room, tile in the kitchen, and carpet in all bedrooms.

Open patio in a large backyard. Smart home includes smart thermostat with Alexa feature, that can be controlled by voice or phone app. New stainless steel appliances, including smudge free Refrigerator.