Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6408 Camp Bowie Blvd
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:25 AM

6408 Camp Bowie Blvd

6408 Camp Bowie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6408 Camp Bowie Blvd Available 08/16/19 Fort Worth Texas Homes Fort Rent "Ridglea North" - A Must See!! Don't miss out on this cozy two bedroom, one bath, one car garage home in Ridglea North Addition. Granite countertops, refrigerator and washer & dryer provided. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, downtown, cultural district. No Pets

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have any available units?
6408 Camp Bowie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have?
Some of 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Camp Bowie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd offers parking.
Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have a pool?
No, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

