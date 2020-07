Amenities

Cozy three Bedroom two full bath home move in ready. Moments away from to 820 and I-30. Recently re-painted, new ceiling fans, fixtures, shower re-tiled 3 years ago. Original hardwood floors were re-stained two year ago. Hardwood and tile through out except for one room carpet.