640 Darlington Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

From the welcoming front porch to the beautiful cast stone, gas fireplace, this house says, Live here! Wonderful floorplan with large, private rear suite and front wing that includes two bedrooms coming off an open room that's a perfect office, playroom or second living area. Easy care ceramic tile everywhere but in the living area, front formal and bedrooms. Lovely kitchen with custom tile backsplash and handy island. Non refundable Admin fee of $150 which includes 3rd party move in assessment is due at lease signing. Neighborhood offers walking trails, jogging-bike path, neighborhood pool and private lake for catch and release fishing.