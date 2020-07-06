All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

640 Darlington Trail

640 Darlington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

640 Darlington Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
From the welcoming front porch to the beautiful cast stone, gas fireplace, this house says, Live here! Wonderful floorplan with large, private rear suite and front wing that includes two bedrooms coming off an open room that's a perfect office, playroom or second living area. Easy care ceramic tile everywhere but in the living area, front formal and bedrooms. Lovely kitchen with custom tile backsplash and handy island. Non refundable Admin fee of $150 which includes 3rd party move in assessment is due at lease signing. Neighborhood offers walking trails, jogging-bike path, neighborhood pool and private lake for catch and release fishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Darlington Trail have any available units?
640 Darlington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Darlington Trail have?
Some of 640 Darlington Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Darlington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
640 Darlington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Darlington Trail pet-friendly?
No, 640 Darlington Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 640 Darlington Trail offer parking?
Yes, 640 Darlington Trail offers parking.
Does 640 Darlington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Darlington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Darlington Trail have a pool?
Yes, 640 Darlington Trail has a pool.
Does 640 Darlington Trail have accessible units?
No, 640 Darlington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Darlington Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Darlington Trail has units with dishwashers.

