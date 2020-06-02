All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6363 Freshwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6363 Freshwater Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 6:57 AM

6363 Freshwater Lane

6363 Freshwater Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6363 Freshwater Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom home in the Marine Creek Hills addition of Fort Worth features laminate wood flooring throughout the living area and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters and an island with breakfast bar. The roomy master suite features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The large backyard features a covered patio and small garden shed. Patio will be repaired. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Freshwater Lane have any available units?
6363 Freshwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6363 Freshwater Lane have?
Some of 6363 Freshwater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Freshwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Freshwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Freshwater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6363 Freshwater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6363 Freshwater Lane offer parking?
No, 6363 Freshwater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6363 Freshwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Freshwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Freshwater Lane have a pool?
No, 6363 Freshwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6363 Freshwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 6363 Freshwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Freshwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Freshwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University