6363 Freshwater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 3 bedroom home in the Marine Creek Hills addition of Fort Worth features laminate wood flooring throughout the living area and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters and an island with breakfast bar. The roomy master suite features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The large backyard features a covered patio and small garden shed. Patio will be repaired. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.

Contact us to schedule a showing.