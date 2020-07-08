636 Bareback Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard with a back covered large patio.The homes interior offers a nice entryway with 2 bedrooms immediately on the left plus one of the bathrooms. Continuing through the hall you come to the Living room, Kitchen, Dining room. With hard floor throughout minus the bedrooms. The master located in the back and the master-bath has a his and her sink and a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.