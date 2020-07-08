All apartments in Fort Worth
636 Bareback Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:51 AM

636 Bareback Lane

636 Bareback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

636 Bareback Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard with a back covered large patio.The homes interior offers a nice entryway with 2 bedrooms immediately on the left plus one of the bathrooms. Continuing through the hall you come to the Living room, Kitchen, Dining room. With hard floor throughout minus the bedrooms. The master located in the back and the master-bath has a his and her sink and a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Bareback Lane have any available units?
636 Bareback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Bareback Lane have?
Some of 636 Bareback Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Bareback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
636 Bareback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Bareback Lane pet-friendly?
No, 636 Bareback Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 636 Bareback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 636 Bareback Lane offers parking.
Does 636 Bareback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Bareback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Bareback Lane have a pool?
No, 636 Bareback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 636 Bareback Lane have accessible units?
No, 636 Bareback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Bareback Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Bareback Lane has units with dishwashers.

