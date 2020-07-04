6336 Granite Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 1 Story Home in Eagle Mtn. ISD This beautiful home has 2 living areas and a bonus room adjacent to the master bedroom for nursery or office. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. There is an area beside the kitchen as the dining. Kitchen has a built in microwave and electric stove. Flooring is carpet and some plank in one of the bedrooms. The back living area has a fireplace. Yard is fenced with covered patio. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.