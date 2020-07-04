All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6336 Granite Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1 Story Home in Eagle Mtn. ISD This beautiful home has 2 living areas and a bonus room adjacent to the master bedroom for nursery or office. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. There is an area beside the kitchen as the dining. Kitchen has a built in microwave and electric stove. Flooring is carpet and some plank in one of the bedrooms. The back living area has a fireplace. Yard is fenced with covered patio. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have any available units?
6336 Granite Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have?
Some of 6336 Granite Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Granite Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Granite Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Granite Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Granite Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Granite Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Granite Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6336 Granite Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6336 Granite Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Granite Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 Granite Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

