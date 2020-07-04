All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6329 Stone Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6329 Stone Lake Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:50 AM

6329 Stone Lake Drive

6329 Stone Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6329 Stone Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Updated 1-Story Home in Stone Creek Ranch. Hardwood floors, Upgraded tiles, Granite Countertops & much more. Home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Large Living-Flex space that can be used as Office or Dining. Kitchen is updated with custom tiles, granite counters & fresh white cabinets. You will love the high ceilings throughout the house leading to the spacious living room. Spacious Master bedroom has updated bath with Granite counters, Garden tub, Separate shower & Dual Sinks. Split floor plan with Additional 3 Bedrooms. There is plenty of room in the backyard for your fur babies. Excellent location with minutes to Eagle Mountain lake & Loop 820. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have any available units?
6329 Stone Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have?
Some of 6329 Stone Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 Stone Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Stone Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Stone Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6329 Stone Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 6329 Stone Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Stone Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6329 Stone Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6329 Stone Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Stone Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 Stone Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University