6329 Stone Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful & Updated 1-Story Home in Stone Creek Ranch. Hardwood floors, Upgraded tiles, Granite Countertops & much more. Home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Large Living-Flex space that can be used as Office or Dining. Kitchen is updated with custom tiles, granite counters & fresh white cabinets. You will love the high ceilings throughout the house leading to the spacious living room. Spacious Master bedroom has updated bath with Granite counters, Garden tub, Separate shower & Dual Sinks. Split floor plan with Additional 3 Bedrooms. There is plenty of room in the backyard for your fur babies. Excellent location with minutes to Eagle Mountain lake & Loop 820. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.