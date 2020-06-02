All apartments in Fort Worth
6325 Vel Drive

Location

6325 Vel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Carver Heights East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated 4-1 with 2 living areas in Fort Worth! Pretty colors, beautiful flooring, open layout and so much more! Neutral paint, lovely vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, energy efficient windows and more! Entry opens to one of two living areas with a wrought iron partition. Cute kitchen has white cabinetry and an eat-in breakfast area. Four bedrooms, full bath with pretty tile, expansive backyard with open patio - great for entertaining. Shade trees, ceiling fans, covered porch, window blinds and more. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Vel Drive have any available units?
6325 Vel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Vel Drive have?
Some of 6325 Vel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Vel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Vel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Vel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Vel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Vel Drive offer parking?
No, 6325 Vel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Vel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Vel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Vel Drive have a pool?
No, 6325 Vel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Vel Drive have accessible units?
No, 6325 Vel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Vel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Vel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

