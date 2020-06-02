6325 Vel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated 4-1 with 2 living areas in Fort Worth! Pretty colors, beautiful flooring, open layout and so much more! Neutral paint, lovely vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, energy efficient windows and more! Entry opens to one of two living areas with a wrought iron partition. Cute kitchen has white cabinetry and an eat-in breakfast area. Four bedrooms, full bath with pretty tile, expansive backyard with open patio - great for entertaining. Shade trees, ceiling fans, covered porch, window blinds and more. Pets considered.