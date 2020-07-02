All apartments in Fort Worth
6321 Wallingford Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:21 AM

6321 Wallingford Drive

6321 Wallingford Drive
Location

6321 Wallingford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
Beautiful, newly updated, california ranch home on a large lot situated in a quiet and established neighborhood in the Wedgewood area of Fort Worth. The location is convenient to nightlife, major shopping and grocery centers with easy commute to major highways. This fully furnished house is comprised of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with freshly updated floors, natural stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, large sunroom and picture window backdrop to atrium. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom comes with a private garden courtyard, jet tub, step tile shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms have private baths and 2nd living could be another master or media room. This house is surrounded by beautiful and matured trees. The front yard has pebble stones for easy maintenance and the backyard is a must see. The circular drive offers plenty of space for parking. The building has centralized heat and A/C. All for $2500.00 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $200.00 application fee with credit and background check. One month security deposit is required upon move in. Call Judith at 817-680-5171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Wallingford Drive have any available units?
6321 Wallingford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 Wallingford Drive have?
Some of 6321 Wallingford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 Wallingford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Wallingford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Wallingford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Wallingford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6321 Wallingford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6321 Wallingford Drive offers parking.
Does 6321 Wallingford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Wallingford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Wallingford Drive have a pool?
No, 6321 Wallingford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Wallingford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6321 Wallingford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Wallingford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 Wallingford Drive has units with dishwashers.

