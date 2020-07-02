6321 Wallingford Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, newly updated, california ranch home on a large lot situated in a quiet and established neighborhood in the Wedgewood area of Fort Worth. The location is convenient to nightlife, major shopping and grocery centers with easy commute to major highways. This fully furnished house is comprised of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with freshly updated floors, natural stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, large sunroom and picture window backdrop to atrium. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom comes with a private garden courtyard, jet tub, step tile shower, double vanities and walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms have private baths and 2nd living could be another master or media room. This house is surrounded by beautiful and matured trees. The front yard has pebble stones for easy maintenance and the backyard is a must see. The circular drive offers plenty of space for parking. The building has centralized heat and A/C. All for $2500.00 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $200.00 application fee with credit and background check. One month security deposit is required upon move in. Call Judith at 817-680-5171