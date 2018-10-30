All apartments in Fort Worth
6321 Seabrook Dr

6321 Seabrook Drive
Location

6321 Seabrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
This recently renovated 3-2.5-2 Town Home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & corner fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and wet bar. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Private patio with multiple doors and balcony of 2nd bedroom.. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Seabrook Dr have any available units?
6321 Seabrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 Seabrook Dr have?
Some of 6321 Seabrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 Seabrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Seabrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Seabrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6321 Seabrook Dr offer parking?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6321 Seabrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Seabrook Dr have a pool?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Seabrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Seabrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Seabrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

