All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6317 Shasta Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6317 Shasta Trail
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

6317 Shasta Trail

6317 Shasta Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6317 Shasta Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full Bath Duplex Located in SW Ft. Worth. This duplex offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room has brick fireplace, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and full size washer and dryer utility room off the kitchen. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping and restaurants! Pets are considered on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 and older - non refundable! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Shasta Trail have any available units?
6317 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Shasta Trail have?
Some of 6317 Shasta Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 Shasta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6317 Shasta Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Shasta Trail offers parking.
Does 6317 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 Shasta Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 6317 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 6317 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Shasta Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University