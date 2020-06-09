6317 Shasta Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full Bath Duplex Located in SW Ft. Worth. This duplex offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room has brick fireplace, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and full size washer and dryer utility room off the kitchen. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping and restaurants! Pets are considered on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 and older - non refundable! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.