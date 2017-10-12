All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6312 Wakeland Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home located in the back of a cul-de-sac walking distance to JT Stevens Elementary School. Floor plan offers 2 living rooms and 2 dinings spaces. Main living room is large with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Many updates throughout the home including granite counter tops throughout, tile sorrounds in the tub and shower, faucets and light fixtures. Hall bathroom has dual sinks. Backyard has a covered patio and great privacy. Parking is in a rear entry garage and there is an additional paved space for a 3rd car off the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Wakeland Court have any available units?
6312 Wakeland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 Wakeland Court have?
Some of 6312 Wakeland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Wakeland Court currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Wakeland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Wakeland Court pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Wakeland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6312 Wakeland Court offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Wakeland Court offers parking.
Does 6312 Wakeland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Wakeland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Wakeland Court have a pool?
No, 6312 Wakeland Court does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Wakeland Court have accessible units?
No, 6312 Wakeland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Wakeland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 Wakeland Court has units with dishwashers.

