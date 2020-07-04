6312 Spring Buck Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and newer single story DR Horton home in Boswell Ranch. This beauty is open and bright and just the perfect set up. One of the living areas would make a perfect office. This gorgeous home has a large, open kitchen with all black appliances and a side by side refrigerator. The counter tops are granite and the kitchen has an island. The bedrooms are split and master bedroom has a large, walk in closet. Master bath has a garden tub and shower combination. It has 2 living areas and 1 dining area. Yard is fenced with a covered patio. No smoking, no vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.