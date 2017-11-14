6308 Shasta Trail

Amenities

This 3/2/1 has been updated with wood like plank flooring in all living areas and new upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms. The living room features a gorgeous 2 sided fireplace and is open to both the kitchen and dining room. With a split floorplan, the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom features an in suite master bath and walk in closet. Small fenced in backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.