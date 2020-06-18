6300 Leaping Fawn Dr

Amenities

This home is for you! located in the Boswell Ranch Addition of Fort Worth. Located on a large landscaped corner lot and offers 4 split bedrooms, 2 full baths. Nice open floor plan with inviting family room, spacious kitchen with large eat-at island, granite counter tops, abundant cabinet and counter space, cozy breakfast nook, private master suite, 4th bedroom makes the perfect study, tile and carpet, full-size utility room and so much more! Relax and entertain in your over-sized backyard that features a covered patio. Hurry! This home won\'t last long!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



