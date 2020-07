Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, well kept home is ready for a new tenant! Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Large walk in closet in master. Refrigerator in kitchen and washer and dryer in laundry room provided. No neighbors behind home! Pets considered on a case by case basis.