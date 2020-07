Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Affordable 3/2 House - This 1 story home has fresh paint through out. It has vinyl wood look planking in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms to keep it cozy. Living area has vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace, lots of natural light and is open to the kitchen and dining rooms. Home also has lots of storage and the 2 car garage has lots of shelves.



(RLNE5266926)