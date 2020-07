Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint 2/2/1 features wood like vinyl flooring in living areas and upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms.

The living room is highlighted with a gorgeous brick wood burning fireplace. With a full sized laundry room off the kitchen and a fenced in back yard. Both bedrooms feature full in suite bathrooms, creating 2 master bedrooms. Small fenced in backyard. Landscaping provided.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.