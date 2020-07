Amenities

New Build D.R. Horton home. Open concept with spacious living area. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, Frigidaire appliances, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. Large master bedroom with master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. Covered patio. Minutes from Six Flags over Texas, Globe Life Park, and AT&T Stadium. Convenient access to DFW Airport and downtown Fort Worth and Dallas. Must see!