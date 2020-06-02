6233 Miranda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Located on a corner lot, easy access to freeways, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Has open floor plan with split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, large Master walk in closet, security system with mobile access, newer carpet, and professionally painted. Big open kitchen with stainless appliances and fridge stays with home! Big living room with beautiful new faux wood tile floor. Fenced Backyard, covered patio. 2 Car attached garage with opener. This neighborhood has excellent schools, walking distance to elementary and is a highly desired in the growing and popular Fort Worth Alliance corridor