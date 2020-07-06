All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

6164 River Cross Dr

6164 River Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6164 River Cross Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently built 2 story property with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in a big corner lot with bigback fenced yard and more! Open living area adjacent to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinets space! Bedrooms and full bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hoHAcJK2ix&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 River Cross Dr have any available units?
6164 River Cross Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6164 River Cross Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6164 River Cross Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 River Cross Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6164 River Cross Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr offer parking?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr have a pool?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr have accessible units?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6164 River Cross Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6164 River Cross Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

