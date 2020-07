Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled between the lively Cultural District area and the extensive selection of shops near Ridgmar, this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home near the River District has access to the best of both worlds. It also features easy entrance to the Trinity Trail just beyond the gated fence in the backyard. The inside has hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, and a modern concept kitchen. Come see this gem today!