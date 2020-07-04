All apartments in Fort Worth
6105 Tilapia Drive

6105 Tilapia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Tilapia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 Full baths in Marine Creek Ranch! Has a Community pool, park! An abundance of windows providing natural light throughout! 2 inch blinds! Warm neutral tones! 2 dining areas! Kitchen features granite, black appliances, gas cook top, 42inch cabinets, extra large island-breakfast bar and built in desk area! Vaulted ceilings! Ceiling fans! Oversized master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, huge vanity with dual sinks and walk in closet. Bonus game-room or 2nd living and the 4th bedroom and full bath all up stairs!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Tilapia Drive have any available units?
6105 Tilapia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 Tilapia Drive have?
Some of 6105 Tilapia Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Tilapia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Tilapia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Tilapia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 Tilapia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6105 Tilapia Drive offer parking?
No, 6105 Tilapia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Tilapia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Tilapia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Tilapia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6105 Tilapia Drive has a pool.
Does 6105 Tilapia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6105 Tilapia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Tilapia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Tilapia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

