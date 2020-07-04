6105 Tilapia Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 Full baths in Marine Creek Ranch! Has a Community pool, park! An abundance of windows providing natural light throughout! 2 inch blinds! Warm neutral tones! 2 dining areas! Kitchen features granite, black appliances, gas cook top, 42inch cabinets, extra large island-breakfast bar and built in desk area! Vaulted ceilings! Ceiling fans! Oversized master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, huge vanity with dual sinks and walk in closet. Bonus game-room or 2nd living and the 4th bedroom and full bath all up stairs!



