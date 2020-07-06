6105 Comfort Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 3/2/2 has been updated with laminate wood flooring in all areas except bedrooms which have upgraded carpeting. The huge living room features soaring vaulted ceilings, a lovely fireplace, and is open to the formal dining area. In the kitchen, you will find faux granite countertops and ample cabinet/counter space as well as an eat in area. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is separate from other two secondary bedrooms. The in suite master bath is complete with large soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a vanity area. Ample closet space in this home as well. Fridge, washer and dryer included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.