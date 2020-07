Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom, two bath home! Spacious living room open to kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Refrigerator stays. Master bath has garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower and large walk in closet. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Front load washer and dryer also stay. Ready for immediate move in. Neutral colors throughout.