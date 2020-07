Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Immaculate single story, three bedroom home!!! Open concept with kitchen, living and dining areas. Island in kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. Good sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Huge backyard with covered patio that backs up to greenbelt and no neighbors. Great community with pool and playground. Easy access to Bailey Boswell road and highly regarded Bowell high school is half a mile away.