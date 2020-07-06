All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6008 Tallie Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6008 Tallie Rd
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

6008 Tallie Rd

6008 Tallie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6008 Tallie Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOMES COMING SOON!
.
.
.
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Tallie Rd have any available units?
6008 Tallie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Tallie Rd have?
Some of 6008 Tallie Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Tallie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Tallie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Tallie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 Tallie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6008 Tallie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Tallie Rd offers parking.
Does 6008 Tallie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Tallie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Tallie Rd have a pool?
No, 6008 Tallie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Tallie Rd have accessible units?
No, 6008 Tallie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Tallie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Tallie Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University