6004 Reef Point Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:30 AM

6004 Reef Point Lane

6004 Reef Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Reef Point Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, built in microwave, ceramic tile floors. Ceramic also in all wet areas, tiled shower & baths with wood laminate through living and hallway. Textured ceilings, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, kitchen and bath vanities, shower door, raised panel doors. Master bathroom has double vanity, separate tub and shower and two closets. Master bedroom has french doors that open to huge backyard with wood deck. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

