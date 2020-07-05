6004 Reef Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, built in microwave, ceramic tile floors. Ceramic also in all wet areas, tiled shower & baths with wood laminate through living and hallway. Textured ceilings, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, kitchen and bath vanities, shower door, raised panel doors. Master bathroom has double vanity, separate tub and shower and two closets. Master bedroom has french doors that open to huge backyard with wood deck. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.