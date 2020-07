Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must see this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home with beautiful original wood floors, brick fireplace, and formal dining room with charming built-ins. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and access through a covered breezeway to the garage. Conveniently located near shopping, plenty of restaurants, I-30, Bryant Irvin, and Camp Bowie!



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.