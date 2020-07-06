5817 Sidewinder Trl

Amenities

Cute 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, neutral colors, huge backyard and more! Open floor plan has a spacious 19x15 family room with floor to ceiling brick woodburning fireplace, separate dining area with cut out window for visibility on both sides and a bright kitchen with stainless dishwasher and decorative vent. Large 16x13 master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, oversized backyard with canopy trees and room to run - great for entertaining! Conveniently located to Hwy 820, I-35 and just minutes from Alliance Town Square. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.