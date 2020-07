Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This bright and airy townhouse has been updated throughout. Featuring quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash and hardwood floors in the main living areas. Updated bathrooms and neutral pallets throughout make this the perfect place for you to make your own. 2 car attached garage as well as common amenities including pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. This is the perfect location close to DFW airport, Arlington entertainment district, Fort Worth or Dallas!