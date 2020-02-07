All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5809 Blackmon Court

5809 Blackmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Blackmon Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this light and bright, 2 story duplex! All of the bedrooms are very spacious and feature huge walk in closets and ceiling fans. Master bathroom has double sinks, a nice garden tub, & separate shower with a backyard view. Bedroom 2 has a large office niche, perfect for study or play area. Downstairs also has ample storage cabinets & extra storage closets, fridge included. This property has an oversized fenced yard, is walking distance to schools, and close to shopping. Located near N Tarrant and 377. Tenants will submit credit and background check via mysmartmove for each adult 18 yrs of age up cost $45. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Blackmon Court have any available units?
5809 Blackmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Blackmon Court have?
Some of 5809 Blackmon Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Blackmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Blackmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Blackmon Court pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Blackmon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5809 Blackmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Blackmon Court offers parking.
Does 5809 Blackmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Blackmon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Blackmon Court have a pool?
No, 5809 Blackmon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Blackmon Court have accessible units?
No, 5809 Blackmon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Blackmon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Blackmon Court has units with dishwashers.

