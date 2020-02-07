5809 Blackmon Court

Amenities
Welcome home to this light and bright, 2 story duplex! All of the bedrooms are very spacious and feature huge walk in closets and ceiling fans. Master bathroom has double sinks, a nice garden tub, & separate shower with a backyard view. Bedroom 2 has a large office niche, perfect for study or play area. Downstairs also has ample storage cabinets & extra storage closets, fridge included. This property has an oversized fenced yard, is walking distance to schools, and close to shopping. Located near N Tarrant and 377. Tenants will submit credit and background check via mysmartmove for each adult 18 yrs of age up cost $45. No pets.