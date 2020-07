Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in to this cute updated home in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. It has just been completely repainted and new flooring throughout. It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a galley kitchen and eating area. Living room has a fireplace. It is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near restaurants, schools, and shopping. The air conditioner unit and water heater are both newer.